Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $110.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $105.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,601.57 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2,585.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $6,491,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,051,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

