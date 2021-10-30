Brokers Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $475.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

