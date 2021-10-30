Brokers Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,943. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.