Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.50. 7,026,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

