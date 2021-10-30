BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $129.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.84 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $536.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $554.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $772.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $814.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

BRP traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $36.50. 348,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,456. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

