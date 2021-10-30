Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 1,093,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,457. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

