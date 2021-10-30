Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.96. Bunge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.500-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. Bunge has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

