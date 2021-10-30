Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,712 ($35.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,563.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,471.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

