C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the transportation company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRW. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

