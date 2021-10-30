C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

