Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 319,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Cactus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

