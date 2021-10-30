Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 196.2% in October

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.13 on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

