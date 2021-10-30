California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,189 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $49,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.26.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $168.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

