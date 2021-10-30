California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,767 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Aflac worth $64,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

