California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $62,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

