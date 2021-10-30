California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,716 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,716 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $51,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.38.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $241.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

