Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambium operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses for the expansion of product offerings dent its margins. It is exposed to price competition from both lower and higher cost vendors that sell functionally versatile products for greater market share. As a result, the increased pricing pressure reduces its profit margins. It relies on third-party manufacturers to design its products. Supply chain woes and shipment delays affect its relationship with channel partners. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Its business is highly susceptible to seasonality that creates variance in quarterly revenues. However, Cambium continues to benefit from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity with the acceptance of new products.”

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.