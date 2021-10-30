Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

