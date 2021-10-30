Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $24.30. 11,735,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,447. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.