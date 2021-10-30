Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.83 ($75.10).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €59.76 ($70.31) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €60.78 ($71.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.46 and a 200-day moving average of €51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.