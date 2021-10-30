Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.77. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

CFPUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.