Canon Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Canon has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canon by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Canon by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Canon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

