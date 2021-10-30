Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

