Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $453.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 187,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

