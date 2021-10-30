Capital International Investors Invests $11.59 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 439,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $226,934,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $169,768,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of FYBR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

