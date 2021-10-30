Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $29.06 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

