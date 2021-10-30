Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.26 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

COF opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

