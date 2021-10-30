Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.71.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 130.5% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 66,623 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

