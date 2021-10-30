Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

HES stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

