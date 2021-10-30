Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,353. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.
CFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
