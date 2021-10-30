Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,353. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 192.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

