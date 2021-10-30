Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 70.2% in October

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the September 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CRLFF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,886. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price objective for the company.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

