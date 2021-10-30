Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.25 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

CARR traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. 3,955,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

