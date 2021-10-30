CashBet Coin Price Tops $0.0104 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

