Catex Token Price Down 7.6% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $850,620.30 and approximately $3,687.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

CATT is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

