Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuit by 156.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Intuit by 9.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $625.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $626.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

