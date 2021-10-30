CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.760 EPS.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,589. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

