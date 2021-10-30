CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Gap Down to $103.52

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.52, but opened at $99.87. CBRE Group shares last traded at $102.26, with a volume of 4,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

