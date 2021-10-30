CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Gap Down to $103.52

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.52, but opened at $99.87. CBRE Group shares last traded at $102.26, with a volume of 4,178 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.
In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
