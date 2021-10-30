Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 29% Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $278,155.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00237228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

