Centene Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

CNC stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

