Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.66

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 2773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,796,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

