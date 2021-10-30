Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $85.84 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $85,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

