Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $6.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $5.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $21.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $29.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.04 to $34.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $31.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $752.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $578.76 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

