Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

