Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $72.87. 263,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,342,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,631.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,735. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

