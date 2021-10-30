Chiliz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,941,076,911 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

