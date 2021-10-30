Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.