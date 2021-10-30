China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 227.4% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 227.4% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CICHY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $28.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Construction Bank will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

