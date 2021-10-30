Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $209,101.11 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $209,101.11 and approximately $65.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

