Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $197.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.