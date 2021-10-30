Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

CHD stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $91.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

